BRUNSWICK, Maine — Joan Jett must have partied a little too hard the night before making her appearance on Fetch ME a Home. The sleepy hound-mix puppy along with 35 others are available at Midcoast Humane in Brunswick.

On Saturday, April 13 the animal shelter is hosting its spring fling adoption event at three locations.

Midcoast Humane Brunswick Campus, 30 Range Road (hours: noon - 6) Agway in Richmond (hours: 10-2) also a donation drive! The Maine Mall at Rescues on the Runway (hours: 11-1)

Staff says the puppies are bound to go fast so get there early, but they also want people to know about the long-term pets waiting for a forever home. Midcoast is launching its new initiative called No Paw Left Behind where they campaign to place pets that may have been overlooked or have been at the shelter within 90 days. Ingrid, Tyson, Shasha, and Boz (seen below) are just a few.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.