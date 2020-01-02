PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for a sweet puppy to bring home, look no further than the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland! Hank the puppy is there and available for adoption.

Hank is 2 ½ months old and came to Maine via Mississippi thanks to Wings of Rescue, a non-profit that flies animals to shelters where they can be adopted quickly.

You can learn more about Hank by visiting the ARLGP's Facebook Page or calling (207) 854-9771.

Also, keep an eye out for a Maine pup who's representing our state in this year's Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday! Duncan the collie was rescued in Solon and is now in a loving home in Scarborough. He will be one of the dogs on "Team Fluff" in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

