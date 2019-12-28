PORTLAND, Maine — Guinevere the cat was this week's featured pet. She is about 2-years-old and she has been returned to HART of Maine twice because of unforeseen circumstances with her owners.

Guinevere is friendly and it's recommended she is in a home without other cats, although she gets along with the others in the shelter.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

