PORTLAND, Maine — This week's Fetch ME a Home pets are Primrose and Jackie from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. Staff at ARLGP say about 20 kittens are available for adoption as soon as the doors open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Primrose and Jackie, seen on NEWS CENTER Maine, came from Oklahoma.

Tickets are now available for ARLGP's Ales for Tails on August 24. It will be hosted by NEWS CENTER'S Jessica Gagne and Chris Costa. Get your tickets early, this annual event sells out quickly because it is Maine's only dog-friendly (and dog-centric) beer festival.

Ales for Tails

ARLGP