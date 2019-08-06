PORTLAND, Maine — Brownie the cat is this week's Fetch ME a Home pet. She is 12 years old and came to HART of Maine from Calais.

She is not a big fan of dogs but does love being on someone's lap.

Happening on Saturday: Midcoast Humane is hosting a large Forever Friend puppy adoption event. There will be over three dozen puppies going up for adoption between three locations. The puppies and dogs are all different shapes, sizes, and breeds!

Here at the locations:

Brunswick Campus location (30 Range Road) from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Ames Hardware in Wiscasset (447 Bath Road) from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Casco Bay Ford in Yarmouth (1213 Route 1) from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.