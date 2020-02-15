PORTLAND, Maine — We got a double dose of puppy love on the Weekend Morning Report thanks to Midcoast Humane!

Siblings Wyatt and Kate are two pups from a litter that came to the shelter from Georgia. Their breed might make you giggle when you say it... they are chiweenies! A chiweenie is a mix between a dachshund and a chihuahua.

The chiweenie pups and several older dogs will be available at an adoption event today at the Boothbay Region YMCA. You can meet the pups, and possibly provide a forever home for one of them. For more information, visit Midcoast Humane's Facebook page.

Special Adoption Event! Other event in Boothbay Harbor, ME by Midcoast Humane on Saturday, February 15 2020 with 123 people interested.

