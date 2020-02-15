PORTLAND, Maine — We got a double dose of puppy love on the Weekend Morning Report thanks to Midcoast Humane!
Siblings Wyatt and Kate are two pups from a litter that came to the shelter from Georgia. Their breed might make you giggle when you say it... they are chiweenies! A chiweenie is a mix between a dachshund and a chihuahua.
The chiweenie pups and several older dogs will be available at an adoption event today at the Boothbay Region YMCA. You can meet the pups, and possibly provide a forever home for one of them. For more information, visit Midcoast Humane's Facebook page.
