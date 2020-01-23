DURHAM, N.H. — A fungal disease mainly seen in the Southwest was recently diagnosed in a dog in New Hampshire.

A Veterinary Pathologist at the New Hampshire Diagnostic Veterinary Lab at the University of New Hampshire recently diagnosed 'Valley Fever' in a boxer mix rescued from Arizona.

The disease was found during a biopsy of a lump that had been removed from the dog. Valley Fever is caused by a fungus that lives in the soil in Southwestern states.

Symptoms include a harsh dry cough, a fever, a lack of appetite, and lethargy or depression.

Experts say there could be an increase in diseases rare to New England due to an uptick in animal adoptions from other states. They say it's important to talk to your vet about your dog and cat's history.

"If your dog did travel outside the state and was adopted from somewhere in the south, to be more on their radar about different diseases that may not be present in New England," Dr. Colleen Monahan, a Veterinary Pathologist at the New Hampshire Diagnostic Veterinary Lab said.

