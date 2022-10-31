x
Pets

Corgis come out to play at 2nd annual Corgi Fest

Corgi lovers gathered in Ellsworth for a festival celebrating the beloved breed.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Sunday was a gorgeous October day, and the corgis were out to play.

Dozens of corgis were able to get to know each other during a fenced-in play date accompanied by their owners, followed by a costume contest in the spirit of Halloween.

The festival organizers are corgi breeders and owners of Corgi Bliss in Penobscot.

"They're just, they're a breed that when people see them it just makes them happy because they're always smiling," Katie Radcliff, co-owner of Corgi Bliss, explained. 

Next year, Corgi Bliss plans to organize the festival in the summer of 2023, making it bigger and better with live music, a car show, and of course — more corgis.

"They [corgis] get along with everybody, and they're very addictive," Jennifer White, co-owner of Corgi Bliss, said.

