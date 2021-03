ACADIA, Maine — A person is trapped between ice, a tree, and a rock after falling on Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park, a park employee confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine Wednesday.

In 2018, a 26-year-old Portland man fell 60 feet on the same trail when he grabbed a rock overhead to pull himself up and the rock gave way. After four hours, rescue crews were able to carry him out with broken bones and scrapes, but non-life-threatening injuries.