This listing on Zillow is the perfect Maine cabin oasis

Listed at a whopping $7.9 million, the property features "dramatic geologic formations" and "spectacular cliffs," according to Zillow.

ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind.

This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State.

Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin listed at $7.9 million has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 6,683 square feet. Its many stunning features are sure to leave you dreaming.

The Zillow listing describes the property as the following:

"This rare private wilderness retreat, reminiscent of the idyllic Maine 3-season compound, which existed 100 yrs ago in multigenerational family cottages includes 112 acres and 2,325 ft of frontage on one of Maine's deepest and clearest lakes.

"The listed and aggregate acreage is defined by stunning topography, dramatic geologic formations, including two mountains, spectacular cliffs and mature forest canopy, and thousands of feet of private water frontage.

"The shoreline provides a private cove for swimming, canoeing, and kayaking. Among the places that bring people together and into nature are the boat and sunset/ ''martini'' docks, waterfront trail -- and the swim rock, hot tub, and grill area, which are built into the natural landscape out of local Lucerne granite.

"Dive from a shoreline boulder into the deep water of Craig Pond. Enjoy the national park-like terrain and habitat. Venture to nearby Great Pond Mountain and look back with wonder at the splendor of this magnificent property. Loons, owls, eagles, osprey, kingfishers, and a full orchestra of songbirds call the thoughtfully-managed sanctuary home."

This breathtaking Orland cabin may be remote and away from bustling cities and towns, but it sits just a short ride away from notable locations such as Northeast Harbor, Castine, Belfast, Bar Harbor, and Bangor.

To read more about this extraordinary Maine home, click here to see its full listing on Zillow.