WATCH: Maine astronaut Jessica Meir talks with NEWS CENTER Maine about possibly becoming the first woman on the moon

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's own Jessica Meir is getting a lot attention this week as she could be one of the first women to land on the moon.

Caribou native Meir is among 18 astronauts–nine men and nine women–tapped to be on NASA's Artemis Team, which is tasked with the next lunar mission for 2024.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Zach Blanchard got the chance to chat with Meir one-on-one Friday. She says this is just another dream come true.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be an astronaut," Meir said, "and I can say, you know, having just completed my first mission–it's a real game changer when that dream finally comes true and you're actually in space looking down on the earth."

"And now to be looking forward to these future missions, toward our exploration back on the moon and then eventually onto Mars, I mean it's even more of a dream come true from the visions I had as a child."

Meir became an astronaut in 2013, has spent 205 days in space and has performed three spacewalks.

