A Georgia woman is celebrating a giant milestone this weekend. Rosa Nell Howard is turning 108 on Sunday.

According to her family, Howard was born on Feb. 24, 1911 in Wilkes County, Ga. She was the oldest of 10 children and remembers riding the family horse many places. Family members said she was so petite that the store owner would help her off horse and into the store, and then helped her back on the horse after she'd gotten her groceries.

She later moved to New York to become a nanny. She went to Athens, Ga. and married Ellis Howard. They had one son.

Howard now has a granddaughter, great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

Over the years, she's enjoyed catering cakes, fishing all day, gardening and quilting.

She has attended Springfield Church in Athens for more than 60 years.

Family photo