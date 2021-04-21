The story of the Old Port Batman

Keith Dinsmore, also known as the Old Port Batman, holds the world record for the cosplayer with the most functional gadgets.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you spend any amount of time in Portland's Old Port, you've probably seen him.

Some call him the Dark Knight, the Caped Crusader, or the Gotham Guardian, but his real name is Keith Dinsmore, and he's a lifelong Mainer from Limerick.

Limerick has suited up in the cosplay costume for years to entertain his son and wife before taking his talents downtown.

"I decided to take on the costume of Batman to bring joy to my neighborhood and made it my entire life."

Dinsmore and his wife said they like to fundraise in their cosplay and enjoy seeing kids meet their hero.

"I've tried to use the character to try to bring a lot of good, especially through our charity work and getting to meet a lot of the young kids at the events we do. They really take it to a whole other level."

His wife told us that Keith grew up in and out of the foster care system and always looked up to Batman as someone who overcame hurt and despair and the loss of parents and went on to help people. She said he's been making Batman costumes out of cardboard since a young age and enjoys bringing the same joy Batman brings him to others through birthdays and charity events.

"It reminds me of back when I was nine years old and I met my first batman. It's all come full circle, and now I get to be the hero."

Keith's passion for the hero even earned him a spot in the Guinness World Record book for owning 30 gadgets that go with the costume.

"Even though the record states I am the cosplayer with the most functional gadgets, there's a lot more to it and I had to make sure that each and every item was based directly off of a gadget that Batman used in the comics or movies."

"It was a really really long process to get everything set up, but the actual getting everything together was just a matter of a month or two of buying a ton of stuff off of eBay to get everything together."