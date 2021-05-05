The impact of Dr. Shah

Ahead of the last scheduled COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, we're saying 'Thank you' to the man who has guided Maine through the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine — Through more than a year of uncertainty, one voice has been a constant guiding presence for Mainers.

He quickly became more than just a man on the other side of our screens, reading off numbers and data. We’ve come to know him. His love for Diet Coke. His dog Quincy. His affinity for our very own Don Carrigan, and the many titles he gave him. And remember that time he Rick Rolled us?

Most importantly, through fact-based leadership, compassion, understanding, and even with the occasional joke, he’s gotten Maine through the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, countless briefings later, he is preparing for the last scheduled coronavirus briefing—signaling a new chapter in Maine’s fight against COVID-19. We’re not completely out of the woods yet, which he made clear in the last briefing. The Delta variant is concerning, he said, and our fight is not yet over.

We have no doubt he’ll continue to guide us through the pandemic to the end. He just won’t grace our screens every Wednesday.

What impact has he had on you?