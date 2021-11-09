Silver alert: Madawaska woman with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon

Leola Cyr, 78, was believed to be driving herself to a Bangor area hospital to visit her husband, police say.

MADAWASKA, Maine — The Madawaska Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old woman.

Leola Cyr of Madawaska was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. leaving her home on Main Street in Madawaska.

Police believe Cyr was heading south from Madawaska to one of the Bangor hospitals to visit her husband.

She is driving a 2016 silver Honda Odyssey Van with the Maine plate 527EH.

Cyr has dementia and is not supposed to be driving alone, police said. She is described as white, 5’1”, and 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police said it is unclear what she is wearing.

Madawaska police ask anyone with information on Cyr's whereabouts call the department at (207) 728-6356.

