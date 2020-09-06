MAINE, Maine — COVID-19 has affected everyone in some shape or form. For high school seniors, a lot of anticipated events that happen on your last high school year will not happen this year. Proms and graduations are two of the main events that were crushed for many.

"They missed out on a lot of the traditional ceremonies they've also missed on some of that recognition that they would have otherwise received," said Robyn Jackson, a parent of a senior.

High school senior Ellie Vance created the Adopt-A-Senior Facebook group after seeing that other states were doing it to celebrate their seniors.

"A senior or a parent of a senior can post on the page and they add a description about the seniors...," said Vance.

The post includes pictures, the senior's accomplishments, what they plan to study or do next and from that point.

"They're essentially put up for adoption!" said Vance.

Other seniors, parents, teachers, and even strangers can adopt a high school senior and send them a card, balloons, candy, a gift card, or anything the senior likes.

Dan Wirtz is a science teacher at Windham High School. He adopted a couple that actually met in his science class.

"She would bug him all the time to take her to Olive Garden, I'm going to make sure that they get a gift card to Olive Garden to cover dinner for the two of them!" said Wirtz.

Tasha Pinkham

Recognizing seniors who are missing out on their big moments.

"I sent the mom an email and said what's their favorite snack drink, fun things to do and so my kids helped me put together this great gift basket and we plan to meet them to give it to him," said Tasha Pinkham, a parent who adopted a senior.

Still, many Maine seniors are in need of adoption.

"We just have a lot of seniors coming in, not so many people that want to adopt," said Vance.

Standish Hannaford provided each of their graduating seniors with a luncheon and a gift basket with goodies.

Standish Hannaford

Adopt-A-Senior is looking to expand their reach and if there is any company that would like to gift seniors they can contact Ellie Vance at vanceellie889@gmail.com or send a request to join the Adopt-A-Senior Facebook Page.

NCM

RELATED: Running the extra few miles to graduate

RELATED: Scarborough Senior celebrates classmates with 'QuaranTeen' photoshoots

RELATED: Parents honor Bangor seniors with 'patio prom'

RELATED: Coronavirus might crash prom season this year