Scarborough mom named 2021 'Mother of the Year'

The honor comes from the American Mothers Incorporated, a nonprofit recognizing inspirational mothers.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Mothers are often our unsung heroes who work tirelessly for their children and the people around them.

But one mother from Scarborough is being recognized on a national level. Lynn Gierie, a longtime champion of advocating for the special needs community, is the 2021 Maine Mother of the Year.

The honor comes from the American Mothers Incorporated, a nonprofit that has recognized inspirational mothers dating back to the 1930s.

Lynn and Bob Gierie's son Robbie has cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder that affects muscle tone, movement, and motor skills.

Robbie is now 21, but right after he was born, the couple started advocating for Robbie to improve his quality of life. But on their journey, they met many families with children with developmental disabilities struggling to pay for adaptive items their kids desperately needed.

"There is a lot of equipment is out of reach for families, when insurances and state funding is not available," Gierie said.

Wanting to keep children and young adults with the highest needs from falling through the cracks, the couple established the Robbie Foundation, a state-wide nonprofit in honor of their son. For more than 10 years, the foundation provides children with special needs with adaptive equipment, assistive technology, and therapy not covered by insurance.

"Financially this is out of reach for a lot of families. We are talking about $7,000 to $8,000 for a safety bed for kids," Gierie said.

Lynn, a full-time teacher, overseas everything with help from a team of volunteers and board members. From 10K runs, fundraisers to quarterly celebrations, where items such as adaptive tricycles, iPads, wheelchairs, and therapy treatments are given away. To date, nearly $400,000 worth of equipment and services have been distributed.

Now a national nonprofit has taken notice of Lynn's advocacy. Lynn was selected as the 2021 Maine Mother of the Year, by American Mothers Incorporated, the 85-year organization that recognizes inspirational mothers from nominees across the 50 states.

"This is really for all the Moms who go above and beyond to support and empower their kids," Gierie said.

While Lynn is incredibly grateful to serve as an ambassador for Maine mothers, she's hopeful the honor help raise awareness about the huge needs throughout the state. The nonprofit receives between $150,000 to $200,000 in requests each year but is only able to fund about 25 percent.