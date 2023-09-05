Dolly Parton announces first-ever rock album 'Rockstar'

The legendary singer said "Rockstar" was inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is expanding her discography, and it might sound different from the country music star's previous work.

Parton's first-ever rock album, "Rockstar," is releasing globally on Nov. 17, 2023.

Parton said "Rockstar" was inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The album features nine original songs, 21 covers and a star-studded lineup.

Some of the covers include, "Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting), "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus) and "I Hate Myself for Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts).

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album," Dolly said. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to single all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together."

"World on Fire," a single from the album, releases on Friday, May 11.

You can pre-order "Rockstar" now.