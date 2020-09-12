Remembering Bob the barber

Bob Mitton owned Bob’s Barber Shop in the Old Port until he retired in 2009. That was the last time NEWS CENTER Maine interviewed him.

PORTLAND, Maine — The above video is from 2009.

A man who helped the people of Portland look sharp for half a century has died.

Bob Mitton was 83-years-old when he died last week. Bob ran a landmark barbershop in the Old Port from 1959 until his retirement in 2009. That's when NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill meet him in the video above.

Bob leaves behind his wife, four children, and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Mike Mitton told the Press Herald Monday that his father loved working in the Old Port and being part of the excitement in town.

“The timing of cutting someone’s hair … there’s a rhythm to it. Every three or four months an old friend would come back for a cut,” his son said. “He had lots of people come in like that. He was sort of a local institution down there.”

Mr. Mitton and his wife shared a passion for travel. According to his obituary, they enjoyed visiting Alaska, parts of Europe, Hawaii and many of the Caribbean islands. One of his favorite places to visit was Aruba, where he returned 10 times over the years.

Bob's health declined in recent years. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife, children and their spouses.