MISSING: Windham woman last seen at home Tuesday morning

59-year-old Renee Roach of Windham was last seen at her home on Ice House Rd. on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

WINDHAM, Maine — Windham police are asking for the public's help in finding 59-year-old Renee Roach of Windham.

Roach was last seen in the front yard of her home on Ice House Road in Windham at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Renee is a white female, 5’3" and 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

She is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Roach wears glasses and was last seen wearing a plum-colored sleeveless shirt, an orange sports bra, and grey workout pants.

A K-9 track is currently underway to attempt to locate Renee, Moss said.