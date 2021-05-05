MISSING: 19-year-old Penobscot Nation woman last seen May 1

Jaelyn Francis was last seen on Indian Island on May 1. Penobscot Nation police said she may be in the company of a man who she connected with online.

MAINE, USA — A 19-year-old Penobscot Nation woman is missing, police said Wednesday.

According to the Penobscot Nation Police Department, Jaelyn Francis was last seen on Indian Island on May 1. Police said she may be in the company of an man who she connected with online.

Franics is described as a Native American woman who is 5 feet tall, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and blue hair. She was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, shorts, and tan-colored calf-style boots.

Police said the man she may be with might be driving a white pick-up truck.