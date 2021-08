Presque Isle police say 16-year-old Skyeana Rubio and her 2-month-old son could be in the Houlton area.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Skyeana Rubio and her 2-month-old son Antonio.

Officials say Rubio left the house with her son Wednesday and could possibly be in the Houlton area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Presque Isle police at (207) 764-4476.