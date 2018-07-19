GARDINER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A three-quarters scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial landed in Gardiner and will be on display until Sunday. It is open 24 hours a day and is staffed with volunteers working shifts. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund puts on the 'Wall That Heals' tour. This is the 21st tour stop in 2018 and it will be the only one scheduled in Maine.

The wall has all 58,318 names on it, including the 341 Mainers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the 31 soldiers who died from Kennebec County. The mobile exhibit also features an education center with some of the artifacts left behind at the wall in Washington D.C.

Vietnam Memorial Wall in Maine through Sunday 01 / 11 01 / 11

"We have volunteers here 24 hours a day to help you find a name," said Callie Wright from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. "We provide name rubbing forms and pencils."

The exhibit will be in Gardiner Common until Sunday. It will head to Weymouth, Massachusetts next week.

