HUDSON, Maine — The dedication of the Veterans Memorial Park is taking place mid November in Hudson.

According to a release from Bill Grant, Chairman of the Hudson Veterans Memorial Park, the dedication of the park will be on Sunday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m.

"Through several fundraising events we've been able to complete phase one of this project in just thirty one months.” says Grant. “Hudson Veterans Memorial Park Committee members feel that it is important to recognize all of our veterans for their sacrifices and the freedoms they give us daily.”

Construction will be complete after flag poles are installed this week.

