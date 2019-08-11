MAINE, USA — As a thank to all America's veterans for their service, many businesses in Maine are offering free or discounted meals, on Veterans Day, Monday, to show their appreciation for all who have sacrificed for this country.

Here is a list of Veterans Day food deals for vets, and active military in Maine:

Free and discounted meals and treats:

Applebee's: Free meal from limited menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries.

Chili's: Free meal from the special menu.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one free deal.

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert options.

Denny's: Free build your own grand slam on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon.

IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme: One free donut and small coffee

Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-and-ready combo meal on Nov 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse: Offers 20% discount on entire check from Nov. 8-11.

Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu.

Red Lobster: Free dessert or appetizer.

Sizzler: Free lunch on Monday – choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.

Starbucks: Offering free coffee for veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses on Veterans Day.

Sunrise Cafe: Free meal up to $12.

Texas de Brazil: Get 50% off dinner, Nov. 11-13.

TGI Fridays: Free lunch menu item up to $12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free haircuts

Great Clips: Non-veterans who get a haircut get a free haircut card to give to a veteran that can be used until Dec. 31.

Sports Clips: Through its Help A Hero campaign, participating stores offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military ID.

Main Street Barber and Beauty: in Brewer is offering free haircuts.

Store military discounts:

Amazon Prime: November 6 -11 veterans, active-duty troops and Guard and Reserve members can get an Amazon Prime membership for $79. That’s $40 off the regular price. For those already with an Amazon Prime membership, they can renew at the lower rate.



Cabelas': Veterans, active-duty military members, law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel will receive a 5 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Lowe's: 10 percent discount every day.

Target: 10 percent discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register here.

Most of the deals will require veterans or active military to show a military ID.

