Maine companies work with Airbnb to bring veterans to the state

Boots2Roots and Live and Work in Maine partnered with Airbnb to provide veterans and active-duty military free stays in Maine.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Airbnb is offering free stays to veterans and active-duty military personnel in Maine. It's working with two Maine-based companies, Boots2Roots and Live and Work in Maine, to not only bring veterans here for vacation but also to live here.

Capt. Bo Balcavage and his wife, Kim Balcavage, are originally from Pennsylvania and have lived all over the world.

But now, they consider themselves Mainers.

"The only way we leave this place is boots up," Bo Balcavage said.

After 30 years in the military, the couple came to Maine and started working with Boots2Roots, a Maine nonprofit that works with people transitioning out of the military.

Boots2Roots Executive Director Bill Benson said there are 200,000 military members who transition out of the military every year, and the company helps by first getting them jobs, and then working on getting them housing.

"We're focused on folks who aren't yet here in the state. We're trying to be part of the state's workforce shortage," Benson said.

The housing part has been made easier after a partnership with Airbnb that is now offering free stays to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

"We know that that population of people checks all the boxes for Maine," Nate Wildes, executive director of Live and Work in Maine, said.

"It just blended with who we are," Balcavage agreed.

Before the couple built their home in the village of Cape Porpoise, they stayed in Airbnbs across Maine and New Hampshire so they could decide where they wanted to put down roots.

"For us, it was a great time to get to know Maine so we could figure out where we wanted to live," Kim Balcavage said.

Now, they are able to hike and explore Maine anytime they want while running their consulting company and working with Boots2Roots.

But that's not all. They actually have an Airbnb right in their home.

"We enjoy hosting. After 30 years of hosting soldiers and families and friends all over the world, it seemed like a natural thing to do," Kim Balcavage said.

The natural thing to do in their new home state.