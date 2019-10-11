BREWER, Maine — It’s not a typical fundraiser, by any means.

Just a day before the nation honors and celebrates its veterans on Veterans Day, folks in the greater Bangor area are coming together and pushing up their sleeves early for a good cause.

It’s the 3rd annual Veteran’s Benefit Tattoo Contest sponsored by the Maine Veterans Project and Diversified Ink Tattoo and held at Jeff’s Catering and Event Center in Brewer.

Tattoos in seven different categories will be judged by local tattoo artists.

All of the proceeds from the event goes to the Maine Veterans Project to aid veterans through the hardships of coming home.

