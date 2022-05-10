Mobile Stand Down events to help Maine's homeless veterans

The Stand Downs provide homeless veterans access to winter clothes, non-perishable food, and housing opportunities. There are four being held in October.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the third year in a row, the Mobile Homeless Veterans' Mobile Stand Downs are back.

The Stand Downs are events that provide homeless vets access to housing, winter clothes, non-perishable food, and housing opportunities.

“There is a great need to not only identify veterans who are homeless or are about to experience homelessness but to connect them to services, because oftentimes we find that they haven’t made that connection or they just need some additional help," Sarah Sherman, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services' director of strategic partnerships, said.

The Stand Downs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four locations around the state:

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Renys parking lot, 175 High St., Ellsworth

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Hannaford, 295 Forest Ave., Portland

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Sanford Vet Center, 628 Main St., Springvale

“Last year, we served 45 veterans at the Mobile Homeless Veterans Stand Downs," Sherman told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I think it’s an effective way to get into communities. We just ask, if you know of someone, let us know or tell them about the event and have them stop by."

For more information, call 207-287-7019 or email HVC.MaineBVS@maine.gov.