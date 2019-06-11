PORTLAND, Maine — So far this year 450 veterans and their families have been served at the Preble Street Resource Center, according to executive director Mark Swann. Twenty-five of those veterans entered the shelter system across the state due to homelessness. It's a number that they're trying to get to zero.

"We are actually talking about just seven people in the whole state who are what we call chronically homeless," said Swann.

He believes a push to end veterans' homelessness in Maine is possible with participation from landlords and Preble Street has established a website to link interested property owners and to raise awareness.

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness tracks communities across the country that have ended veterans' homelessness and chronic homelessness.

4 communities that have ended chronic and veteran homelessness

78 communities and 3 states have ended veteran homelessness

To be recognized certain federal criteria and benchmarks must be obtained. Preble Street Resource Center says 20 landlords across the state could be enough to get Maine to this status. Maine is trying to become the 4th to end veteran homelessness.

