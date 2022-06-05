Maine Navy veteran gets a new set of wheels

A U.S. Navy veteran got a replacement car through the Maine Veterans Project.

HOLDEN, Maine — Working on a master’s degree and finding a job can be difficult, but without a car, it can be extra challenging.

U.S. Navy Veteran Keith Witherspoon attempted to do the impossible until the Maine Veterans Project stepped in and gifted him with a car.

“We had a couple from York, Maine reach out, and they wanted to donate their 2014 Subaru Outback to a veteran in need,” Doc Goodwin, president of the Maine Veterans Project, said. “Serendipitously, Chief Greeley had reached out literally 24 hours later, saying he had a veteran in desperate need of a car.”

Witherspoon told NEWS CENTER Maine he attempted to replace his previous broken-down car in every way possible but couldn’t find someone willing to help. Until he called his friend, Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley, to vent about his situation.

“The first place I should have called was Chris. I called Chris, and I wasn’t asking for anything. I was just venting, and Chris called back later and said, ‘Keith, I think we can help you out through something called the Maine Veterans Project.’” Witherspoon said.

Greeley was happy to help his friend and a local veteran, especially during Military Appreciation Month.

“The opportunity to be part of giving a retired Navy [Hospital] Corpsmen, who, by the way, took care of injured Marines. I mean, this is really huge. To be able to help coordinate the facilitation of him getting this car is wonderful,” Greeley said.

Goodwin said they are always looking for donations, cars, volunteers, and the best way to get involved is to reach out on their website.

As for the veteran the project helped on Friday, Witherspoon couldn’t be happier.

“I really wasn’t expecting this. I knew something good would happen, but this is like … this is like the whole enchilada,” Witherspoon said.