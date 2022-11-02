Mills, Congressional delegation urge board to reconsider plan to close Maine Veterans Homes

Officials urge the Maine Veterans' Home board to meet to consider alternatives to closing the homes.

CALAIS, Maine — Editor's note: the video above aired Feb. 11, 2022.

A host of Maine officials called on a nonprofit group to rethink plans to close veterans nursing homes in northern parts of the state.

Maine Veterans' Homes in Machias and Caribou are expected to close this spring.

The four members of the state’s congressional delegation said Friday they sent a letter to the Maine Veterans' Homes board opposing the plans and calling on it to work with state and federal officials to keep the facilities open.

The members of Congress asked the board to meet with them, the governor, and state lawmakers to find alternative options.

“The closure of these homes will have a devastating impact on the 82 veterans and spouses of veterans who reside in these facilities,” the letter states. “Their families, the 123 staff members who currently provide care to these veterans, as well as the surrounding communities and local hospitals will also be adversely affected by these unexpected closures.”