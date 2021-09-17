Maine Air Museum dedicates new memorial brick pathway to recognize veterans

President of the Maine Air Museum Chuck Byrum said 50 or so bricks are already engraved in the pathway at the museum which is located near the airport.

BANGOR, Maine — Veterans in Bangor were recognized for their service at a special ceremony Friday. The Maine Air Museum held an open house and dedication for its new memorial brick pathway to recognize veterans and thank them for their service.

President of the Maine Air Museum Chuck Byrum said 50 or so bricks are already engraved in the pathway at the museum which is located near the airport in the old missile assembly building which was part of the former DOW Air Force base.

Colonel Ian Gillis with the Maine Air National Guard came to Friday's ceremony and was surprised to see how many names on the bricks were people who he recognized that he served with.

Gillis said dedications like this are important for veterans.

"That’s part of what keeps us going, knowing that we make a difference, knowing that we can be part of the service today, the memorial today, and the fact that people recognize that what we do matters," said Gillis. "That makes a big difference and that might be what drives some of us into the service and what keeps us in the service."

Museum officials say anyone who wants to purchase a brick to remember someone military or nonmilitary can do so for 100 dollars and help support the museum by calling 941-6757. The museum closes for the season on Sunday, September 26.