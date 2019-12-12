WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Legislation authored by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) to increase disabled veterans' access to national parks and federal lands has been voted to advanced.

According to a release from the office of Sen. Collins, the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act would allow veterans with disabilities to have lifetime free entry to all United States national parks and other federal lands.

The bill has been sent to the floor for consideration by the full Senate.

“The brave men and women who have served in our military and have been wounded defending our nation should have free access to our national parks and recreational areas – the American land they fought to protect,” said Senator Collins.

Under the current law enacted in 2004, the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) states that veterans need to be classified as having 100 percent permanent disability to enter national parks and federal lands for free.

According to the release, if the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act passes, it would amend the current law to allow all veterans with service-related disabilities to have a free, lifetime pass to all United States national parks and federal lands.

