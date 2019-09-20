PORTLAND, Maine — Thirty-two veterans are headed to our nation's capital to see the monuments built to pay tribute to them thanks to Honor Flight Maine.

This is the group's 17th trip to Washington D.C. and third this year.

Honor Flight Maine is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s Veterans for all their service and sacrifices. The group flies the heroes to tour, experience and reflect at their memorials.

NEWS CENTER Maine holds an annual telethon to raise money for Honor Flight. Last year, enough money was raised for an extra trip this year.

Maine has historically sent a high percentage of its population to serve in the armed forces.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 600 World War II Veterans die every day.

