Gold and blue star families are coming together for the 6th year in a row to honor their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

During the Wreaths Across America weekend Downeast, active and retired military, as well as their families, are invited to the tip land where Wreaths is based to tag remembrance trees for their loved ones.

This year, nearly 250 active and retired military, military families, volunteers, and sponsors, many flying from across the country, are in Maine for this event.

Gold Star mother Cathy Powers came from North Carolina to be at Wreaths but it wasn’t a direct route.

Powers is spending the year running through all 50 states in the continental United States for military past and present including her son, Bryce. He passed away in 2013 after a car accident in Japan where he was stationed as a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force.

“Never give up,” said Powers. “Life is really hard and complicated, but it’s never too late.”

NCM

Wreaths Across America’s executive director Karen Worcester said Powers has been an inspiration for other Gold Star families especially with her “Running Fir Wreaths” movement this year.

Worcester added that the Wreaths Across America stem to stone weekend aims to bring military families together and spread awareness of the organization and its mission.

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW NEWS CENTER Maine MOBILE APP