2 Maine veterans homes on track for closure despite bill

Maine Veterans' Homes announced that its facilities in Machias and Caribou will close this spring.

CARIBOU, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired March 2, 2022.

The operator of veterans homes in Maine says its plans to close two facilities in the northern part of the state remain unchanged, but it’s willing to work with the state on a solution.

Maine Veterans’ Homes announced that its facilities in Machias and Caribou are expected to close in the spring.

The Maine Legislature is considering a bill that would require the organization’s board to seek legislative approval to close long-term care facilities.