Maine veteran has new roof installed at no cost

George Anderson, 77, served eight years in the U.S. Navy. He was selected through the Beacon of Hope program to have his roof repaired for free.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A veteran from Maine is getting some much-needed repairs on his home at no cost to him. George Anderson, 77, served eight years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War before returning to Maine.

Anderson was selected through the nationwide contest Beacon of Hope which chooses six veterans to have their roofs replaced at no cost. The roofing supply distributor Beacon coordinates the program.

"I'm elated. I'm elated," Anderson said.

On Wednesday, a team from the Maine-based company Horch Roofing installed the new roof.

"Once I heard his story, and once I got a call from Beacon, it was a done deal," Horch Roofing owner Peter Horch said.

Anderson said he's lived in his Scarborough home for 53 years. He is now unable to walk without assistance. He spent decades taking care of repairs at his home but is now unable to. Anderson also lives solely off of social security. Horch said his roof was in rough shape.

"It's a real privilege to be able to help people out who are in need. And so when we had this opportunity, it was a no-brainer for me and my team to decide that it was a great privilege to give George a new room at no cost," Horch said.

It took crews most of the day Wednesday to complete the new roof. Beacon's Portland Branch Manager Tony Eldridge said it was an honor to support someone like Anderson.

"Veterans have given so much to all of us and what we have," Eldredge said. "And this is an opportunity to give back, and I'm proud to be representing Beacon and giving back to George."

This marks the third year of the Beacon of Hope program. Anderson is one of six veteran contest winners who will receive a new roof at no cost.