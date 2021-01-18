Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy during a pandemic

Maine leaders of color give ways to celebrate and honor Dr. King’s contributions, as many events have been canceled or gone virtual this year.

MAINE, Maine — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was a civil rights leader who fought for equality and for the human right of African Americans in the '50s and '60s through peaceful protests.



"King's primary message was love, 'Love thy neighbor as yourself,' the language he used was the language of brotherhood and sisterhood," says Tess Chakkalakal, American and African American literature professor at Bowdoin College.

Chakkalakal says many of the things that Dr. King fought for, have been partially lost, like unity and togetherness during difficult times, "That's one of the reasons why it's important to remember his message."



"Looking at each American citizen as equal stakeholders in this country, so I think the summer really heightened the injustices that we see in this country and in the world," says Elisabeth Redwood, president of the University of Maine's Black Student Union.

"We have to keep pushing as hard as we can, and everybody has a duty here, not just the marginalized or the white people, but all of us," says Angela Okafor, Bangor city councilor.

Some of the ways Maine leaders say people can honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy this year include:

Donating to an organization of your choice in Dr. King's name

Read and listen to Dr. King's famous speeches

Analyze the words in his speeches with a friend, relative, or family member to keep his legacy strong.

Continue to fight for racial equality

Attend a virtual event

Supporting local black communities

"Looking across the dinner table, and really having those hard discussions is what's going to build progress and move us forward," says Redwood. "And to listen to his words and take them seriously, I think now is the time to do this," adds Chakkalakal.



Chakkalakal says Dr. King was known for non-violent protests and for bringing everyone together peacefully. "I don't think we are seeing that, instead we are seeing a lot of confrontation in all of the protests over the course of the past year."

Redwood tells NEWS CENTER Maine having Kamala Harris as vice-president-elect means an equal representation and a true symbol of what it means to be an American.

"I think that the new administration is hopefully going to take accountability, and the younger generation is going to hold them to that accountability," says Redwood. "We are seeing the way the world is moving towards and we are not happy about it."

Tomorrow is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day.



I speak with some Maine leaders who continue to advance his dream during these difficult times.



Ways to honor his life and legacy tonight at 6 p.m. on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/i5oGUhEokV — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) January 17, 2021

Patricia Joyner is a student at UMaine and a member of the university's Black Student Union. She says Dr. King's legacy had grown and developed into something greater thanks to the power of Social Media.

"We can just still have these difficult, challenging conversations with solutions in mind, as far as making our political figures implement these policies to change and to work against racism," says Joyner.

Some of the events happening in Maine on MLK day or throughout the rest of the month include: