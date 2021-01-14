Ellsworth hires its police chief as the new city manager

Glenn Moshier has been the interim city manager since last September when David Cole retired. He will now be the police chief and city manager.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Ellsworth is the latest municipality to hire its police chief as its city manager.

Moshier has also been with the Ellsworth Police Department since 2004 and chief since 2017.

A portion of his new salary will come out of the city manager's budget and a portion will come out of the police budget. He says it’s not a doubled salary but it does recognize the fact that he is doing two jobs.

Mosher says on the police side, he will stay involved with policies and procedures, and budgets and will show up at critical incident type situations.

After getting to know the other department heads on an interim level, he says the learning curve for him will be quicker than somebody else from outside the community.

“If you can consolidate and exploit the strengths of employees that are already under your roof you know I think that is a recipe for success,” Moshier said. “And although it’s certainly not going to be easy, with hard work and dedication this little experiment will be successful and I look forward to the challenge.”