MAINE, Maine — One of the biggest and oldest celebrations of farming and livestock in Maine also happens to be a place to find love. Yes, you read that right!

The Fryeburg Fair brings thousands of people together each year to what’s considered among some as the best agricultural fairs in the U.S. showcasing over 3,000 animals ranging from oxen and horses to cattle and chickens.

Each year, since its inception in 1851, visitors have enjoyed log-rolling and ax-throwing, animals, agriculture, and plenty of delicious food but fair organizers say unbeknownst to many, visitors can also find love.

Officials say they've heard stories of many happy marriages that began right at the Fryeburg Fair!

Fryeburg Fair organizers shared a love story of Mark and Caryn Gomes of Mendon, Massachusetts, who met at the fair 40 years ago in 1979 and have been happily married ever since.

Fair Officials and NEWS CENTER Maine want to hear from others who have found love at the Fryeburg Fair.

Mark and Caryn Gomes met in 1979 at the Fryeburg Fair. They will celebrate their 40th anniversary of that meeting at the 2019 fair.

Fryeburg Fair

Caryn is a secretary in the ER at Milford Regional Hospital and Mark works for Milton CAT. The couple has three children and two grandchildren. The Gomes family say they have always loved Maine and grew up vacationing here.

The Gomes will be back at the Fryeburg Fair to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their first meeting. Congratulations Mark and Caryn!

The fair runs from Sun, Sept. 29 -Oct 6.

RELATED: Maine ag fair season heads to top of the state

RELATED: Fryeburg Fair bounces back for 168th year following Summer fire