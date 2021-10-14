David Flanagan, Maine business, civic leader, leaves legacy of service

Flanagan was leading Central Maine Power during the disastrous 1998 ice storm and later returned to lead the utility out of a series of missteps.

MANCHESTER, Maine — David Flanagan, who became one of Maine’s most respected business and civic leaders, died Thursday after a fight against pancreatic cancer. He was 74 years old.

A native of Bangor and graduate of Portland’s Deering High School, Flanagan became best known as President of Central Maine Power during the Ice Storm of 1998. Senator Angus King, who was Maine's governor at the time, recalled Thursday when he and Flanagan were in close contact throughout the weeks of the massive power outage and praised Flanagan's leadership.

“In the midst of a crisis, he was the partner you wanted by your side,” King said.

Flanagan, educated at Harvard, Boston College Law School, and the London School of Economics, had already made a name for himself before joining CMP, as an Assistant Attorney General and then chief legal counsel for Gov. Joe Brennan.

He left the governor’s staff several years later to become legal counsel for CMP and then moved up to be president.

He had to lead a company turnaround in those years before the ice storm after significant declines in customer satisfaction in the late 1980s and early '90s.

“David set the direction, said ‘this is where we’re going to take the company. We are going to excel working in this,'” former CMP communications manager Mark Ishkanian told an interviewer for the Maine Irish Heritage Center in 2018 in preparation for an award to Flanagan.

That work included reworking the company’s advertising to focus on safety, which led to the popular TV ad campaign with lineman Jim Wright saying "No line is safe to touch, ever.”

After CMP, Flanagan was appointed to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees and became chairman. Then in 2005, Senator Susan Collins called Flanagan to Washington to help lead the investigation into the lack of FEMA preparation for the Hurricane Katrina crisis.

“I think of David as the go-to person whenever there is a crisis or difficult problem when you need a strong leader. He would always step up to the challenge,” Collins said.

Back in Maine, he was called for another turnaround. The University of Southern Maine was in serious trouble.

“The university was $17 million in the hole,” Tony Payne, who was on the USM Board of Visitors at the time said.

Payne also said he had known Flanagan as a friend when he was a child and they were growing up in the same Portland neighborhood.

“I don’t think anybody could have done the job David did because the work was so difficult and so painful, and David understood that. He said 'I’m not coming in to make friends, I’m going to be there for the time it takes to get the university on a solid financial path.'”

A year after being named USM President, the school had made many changes, Payne said, including cutting some programs and people, but the finances were again stable. Flanagan said his job was done and he stepped down. Payne said the school has done well ever since and is now working on a major expansion.

Over all those years, Flanagan was involved with a range of civic projects, was involved with the American University in Bulgaria, which had been created with the help of the University of Maine, and started to run for governor. He did not seem a good fit for the rough and tumble of a political contest and ended the campaign shortly after it began.

Then, in 2020, came another turnaround task. Flanagan was asked to return to CMP as executive chairman to help the company recover from the problem-plagued rollout of a new billing system and a tremendous criticism from ratepayers.

He told reporters several times his job was to make sure the problems were fixed and to regain public trust.

Flanagan told NEWS CENTER Maine that year he would do it with hard work and straight talk.

“You know me,” he said in a May 2020 interview. "I’m willing to admit the things we did wrong, the things we could have done better, and talk about things we’re doing to improve them now, in the past, and the future. If nothing else, I’ll be candid.”

It was the kind of thing those who covered Flanagan over the years expected. He was always a straight shooter, supporting his company or institution but candid and open about the problems faced, and he always was. Honest and straightforward, say friends and colleagues. Highly capable, able to bring out the best in those around him, and cut through large amounts of information to identify problems and work for solutions.

As many have pointed out, he was a Mainer dedicated to making his state better.