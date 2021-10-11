Cindy Williams announces retirement from NEWS CENTER Maine

"It's been a fantastic career and I am beyond grateful," Cindy Williams writes in a letter to viewers.

PORTLAND, Maine — Well, this is awkward.

Writing about myself is not what I typically do. I keep my opinions and personal information to myself, but I do have news I need to share with you all.

These last two years have been more than trying for all of us. Nothing like a worldwide pandemic to give us all pause. Add two spinal surgeries into the mix and I've had a lot of time to think.

COVID has been a period of reassessment for many of us. The bottom line for me: It's time for me to make a change.

I have been so honored and blessed to have had the best job in the world for 32 years ... crazy to actually write that down. Thirty-two years, but time flies when you're having fun.

I work with some of the most amazing, passionate, driven, caring people I have ever known. So lucky. And for 32 years, I've had the privilege of your trust which has meant more than I can possibly say.

I'm not leaving right away. We've got a whole month together before I'll sign off, but I wanted to let you know what is in the offing.

In the video, I talk more about what led to this decision and what's next for me.

There's more to say, and that will come, but more than anything, I just want to thank you for allowing me into your homes for all these years.

- Cindy

So... I have some news. I'm calling it a career :) https://cindy.abodeteam.com Posted by Cindy Williams on Wednesday, November 10, 2021