Cindy Williams announces retirement from NEWS CENTER Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Well, this is awkward.
Writing about myself is not what I typically do. I keep my opinions and personal information to myself, but I do have news I need to share with you all.
These last two years have been more than trying for all of us. Nothing like a worldwide pandemic to give us all pause. Add two spinal surgeries into the mix and I've had a lot of time to think.
COVID has been a period of reassessment for many of us. The bottom line for me: It's time for me to make a change.
I have been so honored and blessed to have had the best job in the world for 32 years ... crazy to actually write that down. Thirty-two years, but time flies when you're having fun.
I work with some of the most amazing, passionate, driven, caring people I have ever known. So lucky. And for 32 years, I've had the privilege of your trust which has meant more than I can possibly say.
I'm not leaving right away. We've got a whole month together before I'll sign off, but I wanted to let you know what is in the offing.
There's more to say, and that will come, but more than anything, I just want to thank you for allowing me into your homes for all these years.
- Cindy