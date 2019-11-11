BREWER, Maine — Every year on Veterans Day for the last 12 years, Jeff's Catering and Event Center in Brewer holds a breakfast to honor Maine's veterans.

Veterans eat for free. Adults' tickets were $7. Tickets for kids 12 and under were $4.

The club said they've worked to keep those prices low to make sure this event is affordable to anyone who wants to come and honor our nation's veterans.

Doors opened at 7 a.m., and pancakes, sausages, juice, and more were served until 10 a.m.

The proceeds from the event will go to Coats for Kids.

The breakfast is also designed to raise awareness about Honor Flight Maine.

