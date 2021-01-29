American Red Cross offers virtual volunteer fairs to recruit volunteers

The sessions are intended for existing Red Cross volunteers and the general public who are interested in learning more about the many ways of serving the Red Cross

BANGOR, Maine — The American Red Cross is offering a series of Virtual Volunteer Fairs for people to learn about being one of its volunteers.

The sessions are intended for existing Red Cross volunteers and the general public who are interested in learning more about the many ways of serving with the Red Cross.

Caroline King, Executive Director at Red Cross Northern and Eastern Maine said in a news release that these needs include local disaster responders, blood drive volunteers, office and administrative support among others.

“Volunteers represent more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce and make our humanitarian mission possible," King said. "During the coronavirus pandemic, families continue to depend on local Red Cross volunteers every day. This year please consider volunteering with the Red Cross to support your neighbors in need and help us ensure no one faces life’s emergencies alone.”

The Red Cross is offering two sessions. First, on Tuesday, February 2 from 5-6 p.m., and the second session will be held on Wednesday, February 3 from 12-1 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a Red Cross Volunteer you can register for one of the virtual sessions to receive the virtual meeting link or call-in number by emailing VolunteerNNE@redcross.org.