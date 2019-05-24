ORONO, Maine — The Orono Bog Boardwalk is ready for heavy foot traffic.

In-time for its 17th opening, volunteers have been busy renovating the weathered boardwalk. Workers have replaced old sections made of hemlock with plastic composite that’s expected to last for 30 years, according to Bog Boardwalk Director Jim Bird.

“We’ve replaced 508 of 509 original wooden sections, which is pretty great. We’ve been doing this since 2013 and we’re almost done. We’ve just got one more section to go,” says Bird.

Bird expects the one section left to be installed will be done sometime next month.

The boardwalk expects to see around 32,000 visitors this year.