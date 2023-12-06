Orono assisted living facility explores innovative approaches to caregivers, seniors

"It's not like home. It is home!" That's the facility's motto.

ORONO, Maine — As Mainers get older, most want to stay active and healthy as long as possible.

One community in Orono is working on ways people can stay engaged with each other — even as they need more care.

Thelline Leblanc is a resident at Dirigo Pines senior living community in Orono and lives independently there.

“There’re so many things to do around here really you can't say, there's nothing to do. There's something to do!" she said.



Her favorite activity is eating. Leblanc says the food is terrific there.

But Leblanc looks forward to weekly outings to area restaurants on Fridays.

“Oh, we go to a lot of places!" she said.

Hightide, China Garden, Geaghans Pub & Brewery are just a few of her favorites.

LeBlanc has two sons, one in a neighboring town, and the other in a neighboring state. She says her son who lives in Hermon tends to spoil her.

“He says, 'Well, you got to get out more often.' So, he takes me out. I was taken out twice this week. I went to Applebee’s and Kobi’s,” LeBlanc said.



Kate Hills is the area sales director with Dirigo Pines. She says they offer the kind of care to allow older Mainers to age gracefully where they are.

“As they age, they have the option to age in place. They can move to assisted living. Some of our apartments can be both independent living, as well as assisted living," explained Hills.

It gives people like Gordon Tibbets, who is living with Alzheimer’s, the chance to move from independent living quarters into a memory care program while remaining part of the community.

“My hearing is going. Yes, I'm missing a number of things, and I have Alzheimer's. So, you know, it all changes," Tibbets said.



As for LeBlanc, she maintains her independence. She gets involved with activities she loves.

“I do a lot of crocheting and knitting. That's my preference," she expressed.

She walks daily and sometimes gets on the treadmill.

LeBlanc’s having a great time, while not losing sight of how the years are going by.



“It's been a long time, but you make your own fun,” chuckled LeBlanc.

Other than that, LeBlanc says, “I'm good, very good! That's why I'm not ready to go down there, not yet.”



LeBlanc cherishes friends she's met at Dirigo Pines and is sad to see friends that have gone on before.

Hills says they strive to create a communal place for residents and caregivers who could use a break.

“Our slogan is, 'It's not like home. It is home,' and we really put a focus on that,” says Hill.

Dirigo Pines offers hybrid programs to meet the needs of seniors and caregivers alike, including long and short-term care.