ELLSWORTH, Maine — A holiday weekend with beautiful weather will draw many lucky Mainers and tourists out to the water.

Law enforcement is using it as an opportunity to educate boaters about the dangers of operating a boat under the influence.

Friday, July 5th through Sunday, July 7th, Maine Marine Patrol and Game Wardens are teaming up for a program called Operation Dry Water.

The national campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence and keep people safe while out on the water.

Maine Marine Patrol officer Jeff Turcotte says the 4th of July is "a great time to educate on the risks of operating under the influence."

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.

Just like a car, it's illegal to drive a boat while under the influence.

The only difference in boating OUI laws is that unlike a car, you can have an open container in a boat.

Turcotte says, "In Maine, it isn't illegal to have an open container on a boat, but again, use caution and make sure you're all set to drive."

In addition to educating boaters about operating under the influence, law enforcement will be out in force to remind boaters about proper boating safety.

Turcotte says, "Safety equipment is certainly a big one for us. We make sure folks have life jackets and flares."

Bangor Deputy Fire Chief Eric Pelletier says, "For every person in the boat, you need a coastguard approved lifejacket, and anyone under ten needs to wear a life jacket at all times."

Knowing proper boating safety will help you avoid needing the services of a rescue team like the Bangor fire department.

Pelletier says, "We have a lot of drowning calls and boats in distress calls. We respond to any kind of water rescue."

Holiday or not-- officials urge boaters to be smart and stay sober.

Pelletier says, "We are always prepared. We do have instances that happen almost every day on the water."

Operation Dry Water is in its tenth year. For more information about the campaign, click here.