LAFAYETTE, La. — A one-eyed squirrel that gained a social media following will soon be back out in nature.

The Acadiana Advocate reports that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries took Willamina the squirrel from Emily Istre of Lafayette on April 23, 2020. Willamina is now in the care of a wildlife specialist who will transition the squirrel back to a life in the wild.

Istre started caring for the injured baby squirrel her mother found in a backyard in mid-March, just as Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions began. She says the squirrel seemed dehydrated and had a badly infected eye.

Istre says she tried to reach the state wildlife department as well as wildlife specialists listed on the agency's website but didn't get a response. Istre says she even tried to find a way to become legally qualified to help her little friend since it's illegal to rehabilitate wildlife without a permit, but also got no response. An official with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it has remained open during the COVID-19 restrictions.

April 21, 2020, Emily Istre takes care of Willamina, or One-Eyed Willa. (Joey Morvant via AP)

AP

Emily created an Instagram account for the squirrel known as One Eyed Willa, which, as of this writing, has nearly 1,700 followers.

Here in Maine, if you find what appears to be lost, alone, or injured wildlife, you are encouraged to leave the animal alone and contact authorities. This PDF from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife answers some common questions on what you should do.

To learn more about wildlife rehabilitation or to become a wildlife rehabilitator in Maine, click here.

