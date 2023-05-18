Oliver, Evelyn ranked among top baby names for Maine in 2022

MAINE, USA — Evelyn and Oliver both topped the list of the most popular baby names for girls and boys in Maine in 2022.
That's according to recently-updated baby name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration.
The top 10 names for baby girls were:
- Evelyn
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Olivia
- Harper
- Eleanor
- Emma
- Violet
- Ava
- Hazel
The top 10 names for baby boys were:
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Henry
- Owen
- Jackson
- William
- Liam
- Noah
- Jack
- Carter
Nationally, the most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2022 were Olivia and Liam.
It's Liam's sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2.
See the full list of popular Maine baby names here.