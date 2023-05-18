Oliver, Evelyn ranked among top baby names for Maine in 2022

The U.S. Social Security Administration recently revealed the most popular baby names in the nation for 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — Evelyn and Oliver both topped the list of the most popular baby names for girls and boys in Maine in 2022.

That's according to recently-updated baby name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration.

The top 10 names for baby girls were:

Evelyn

Charlotte

Amelia

Olivia

Harper

Eleanor

Emma

Violet

Ava

Hazel

The top 10 names for baby boys were:

Oliver

Theodore

Henry

Owen

Jackson

William

Liam

Noah

Jack

Carter

Nationally, the most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2022 were Olivia and Liam.

It's Liam's sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2.

See the full list of popular Maine baby names here.