x
Oliver, Evelyn ranked among top baby names for Maine in 2022

The U.S. Social Security Administration recently revealed the most popular baby names in the nation for 2022.

MAINE, USA — Evelyn and Oliver both topped the list of the most popular baby names for girls and boys in Maine in 2022.

That's according to recently-updated baby name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration.

The top 10 names for baby girls were: 

  • Evelyn
  • Charlotte
  • Amelia
  • Olivia
  • Harper
  • Eleanor
  • Emma
  • Violet
  • Ava
  • Hazel

The top 10 names for baby boys were: 

  • Oliver
  • Theodore
  • Henry
  • Owen
  • Jackson
  • William
  • Liam
  • Noah
  • Jack
  • Carter

Nationally, the most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2022 were Olivia and Liam. 

It's Liam's sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2.

