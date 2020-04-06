OGUNQUIT, Maine — Ogunquit has reopened its beaches but there are restrictions. The Ogunquit Police posted the rules on their Facebook page.

One rule, in particular, stands out: you cannot sit closer than 12 feet from your nearest neighbor in any direction.

The Ogunquit Barometer quotes town manager Patricia Finnegan, “People are expected to practice physical distancing and wear masks. The intent is for people to wear masks if they are or might be in close contact with people. On the beach, people can distance themselves, but not necessarily in the parking lots, on the sidewalks, or on the ramps leading to the beach.”

While opening the beaches is good news, the Ogunquit Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 4th of July fireworks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Baxter State Park continues phased reopening of trails, campgrounds

RELATED: Phase 2 of Maine's reopening plan begins, as businesses can still deny service to those without face coverings

RELATED: These Maine state beaches and parks will reopen on June 1